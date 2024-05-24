Fatal shooting at North Topeka mobile home park becomes city's sixth homicide this year

Topeka police were investigating a gunshot homicide committed late Friday morning at a mobile home park in the 100 block of N.W. US-24 highway.

The name, age and gender of the deceased person weren't being made public. No arrests had been made.

Officers were called just before 11 a.m. to the scene, where the victim was pronounced deceased, said Dan Garrett, director of communications for Topeka's city government.

The death was being investigated as a homicide, Garrett said.

Topeka police investigated Friday at the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of N.W. US-24 highway.

The person shot Friday became Topeka's sixth homicide victim this year.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the death to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the criminal investigations bureau of the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or providing tips online.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Gunshot homicide committed at North Topeka mobile home park