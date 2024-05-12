Fatal motorcycle crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County police said it was at the scene of a motorcycle crash.

Police said that on Sunday morning, they were dispatched to Rolling Road near Pohick Road in Newington for a fatal single motorcycle crash.

A man died at the scene.

Police said Southbound Rolling Road is closed as detectives investigate.

