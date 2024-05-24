Fatal hit-and-run under investigation

May 24—WEATHERFORD — Police were investigating a hit-and-run fatality that occurred early Friday morning.

Law enforcement shut down part of South Main Street near Alford Drive around 6 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross the roadway near Waffle House.

Police reported the driver did not stop.

The vehicle believed to be involved is a dark Toyota that may have damage to the front bumper and possibly missing the side mirror, according to Weatherford police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 817-598-4300 or visit pics.tips.com. Up to a $1,000 reward has been offered by Parker County Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.