Fatal crash that shut down Interstate 695 in Baltimore County followed police pursuit, officials say

A fatal crash early Monday on Interstate 695 followed a police pursuit, authorities said.

Baltimore County Police said that a reported stolen vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction in the interstate’s outer loop before striking an Acura TLX. The driver of the Acura was taken to a hospital, where they died.

Officers had attempted to stop the vehicle just after midnight in the area of the 1800 block of Belmont Road in Windsor Mill, but the driver refused and continued to the Baltimore Beltway, police said. The county police department said its officers did not pursue the vehicle once it entered the highway.

Police and the Office of the Maryland Attorney General said at about 4 a.m. that the crash had shut down traffic on the outer loop between the Liberty Road and Interstate 795 exits in Baltimore County. All lanes had been reopened within about two hours.

The attorney general’s office’s Independent Investigations Division, which is charged with investigating fatal encounters with police in Maryland, is probing the crash.

This story will be updated.