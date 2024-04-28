Farmington Hills police ask for help to locate missing 16-year-old female

Farmington Hills police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenage female.

Carle Penny, 16 of Farmington Hills, was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday leaving her residence at Grand River Avenue and Eight Mile Road. Police announced the missing person case in a press release Friday.

Penny is a Black female, 5-foot-7 inches tall, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans and a black belt, Crocs and black framed eyeglasses.

Penny may be with a known male acquaintance in Detroit, police said. Penny left home without taking prescribed medication Thursday, according to her family.

Police request that anyone with information contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Farmington Hills police seek help searching for 16-year-old female