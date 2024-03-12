This famous burger joint from California opens its first restaurant in Florida

Carl’s Jr. has finally made it all the way south.

The fast-casual hamburger spot, which first opened in 1941 in Anaheim, California, opened its first Florida franchise in Doral on March 12.

The restaurant, from CKE Restaurants Inc. and RSMG Holding LLC, is located at 5755 NW 87th Ave. The restaurant, the chain’s first east of the Mississippi, will serve the favorites that made it famous: charbroiled burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, shakes and breakfast burgers.

Anthony Nguyen, vice president of brand marketing for Carl’s Jr., indicated this might not be the last South Florida location.

“Carl’s Jr. and our guests are all about innovative, audacious flavors and live-out-loud, authentic moments, and we can’t wait to be part of the energy and community in South Florida,” he said in a statement. “Thank you to our partners at RSMG. Together, we made it happen, and we look forward to many more opportunities in the future.”

Along with its franchisees, Carl’s Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the country and has restaurants in 25 countries across the world. The 2,500-square-foot Doral restaurant will seat 42 guests and employ more than 40 team members.

A grand opening ceremony with local officials and Carl’s Jr. executives will be held from 6-7 p.m. March 12 at the restaurant.