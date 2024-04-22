Family wants more signs on FM 1626 after deadly crash in front of a popular venue

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – 41-year-old Thomas Shears was struck by a car when he was leaving a concert at Buck’s Backyard on Farm to Market Road 1626 on Saturday, April 13. His family wonders if there were better signage along the road, Shears might still be alive.

Elizabeth Garcia said Shears went to see Ted Nugent perform with two others that night. When they arrived at Buck’s Backyard, the parking lot in front of the venue appeared full, so they parked along FM 1626, where he was eventually hit and died as a result of his injuries.

“It’s unreal because it was such a sudden death. It is still very hard for us to cope with the fact that he’s gone,” Garcia said.

Garcia said that Shears and the friends he was with did not see signs indicating there was additional parking behind the venue. Because of this, they thought the only option was to park along FM 1626. Garcia said many others also parked along FM 1626 on the night of the Ted Nugent concert.

“It’s a five-lane highway, cars are driving up to 60 miles an hour,” she said. “There’s no slowdown or [signs warning drivers of] people possibly crossing the road. And it’s dark out here at night.”

In a statement to KXAN, Buck’s Backyard said they were “deeply saddened” by the incident and that management was “diligently working with Hays County to improve the safety on F.M. 1626 for the well-being of all.”

On Sunday, around two dozen of Shear’s family members came to the venue to drop flowers in photos in front of a small white cross along FM 1626. Garcia said this is the fifth time they have visited the spot since April 13.

“Thomas was very friendly. He was happy. He was outspoken. He would talk to anyone who came across his path,” Garcia said. “He was a great guy and will be truly missed.”

