Family vilified for separating coyote pups. But they made ‘best decision,’ group says

A family was vilified after they separated a litter of coyote pups from their mother, but wildlife officials said it was the “best decision possible under the circumstances.”

The coyote mother had built her den only steps from the family’s front door, and she had grown increasingly protective over the area, the San Diego Humane Society said on Facebook Thursday, March 28.

“The family’s safety became a concern when, after leaving the animals undisturbed for the past 2 weeks, altercations occurred between the adult coyote and the family’s dog and elderly family member,” officials said in the post. “With small children in the home and their front door unsafe to use, the family understandably needed to remove the pups.”

The humane society had left those details out of a previous post, and several neighbors reported seeing the coyote mom pacing the neighborhood and frantically searching for her pups. Upset animal lovers then bashed the family’s decision in the comments.

A man who said he was the homeowner commented on the post and explained that as animal lovers, they’re heartbroken seeing the coyote mom’s desperate attempts to find her babies — but they couldn’t afford to “have a protective coyote mom and puppies” at their house, especially after the coyote mom had bitten their dog.

The family tried to resolve the issue using “humane deterrent methods recommended by wildlife professionals” to no avail, officials said.

“We looked at all feasible options and after a week and a half of attempting to relocate the mom and pups, dropping them off to project wildlife was the best option for their survival,” he said.

Humane society officials praised the homeowner for his family’s efforts to “protect the well-being” of the pups.

“We believe this family made the best decision possible under the circumstances and are grateful they brought the pups to Project Wildlife,” officials said, adding that the pups were transferred to the organization’s Ramona Wildlife Center, “where they will grow until they are healthy enough to be released back to the wild.”

“These neonate coyotes will receive specialized expert care and the best possible chance to thrive,” officials said.

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife told the humane society “that reuniting the family or relocating the mother are not viable options,” but the good news is the “healthy adult coyote will likely mate again soon and have another litter of pups to care for,” officials said.

Those concerned about the coyote mom or who want to report sightings can contact the state wildlife agency via its online form, officials said.

“While this situation is unfortunate, it provides a valuable opportunity to educate the public about coexisting with coyotes,” officials said. “We appreciate the family’s effort to act in the best interest of the animals, and our community’s care and compassion for the animals and humans involved!”

Some thanked the humane society for the update in the comments.

“It’s just a very sad situation, period,” someone said. “My heart breaks every time I think about the mom, but I don’t want the family’s pets or kids or anyone to be attacked. Hope her next litter is in a better place.”

Coyote mom searches for pups seized from den in California yard. ‘Beyond sad’

Wandering Mexican gray wolf captured in New Mexico — for second time. ‘Frustrating’

Dog found stuck in coyote trap had gunshot wound. Shelter is searching for her owner