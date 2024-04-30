Family seeks help after 14 tornadoes cause damage in North and Central Texas

Families have been left without homes in the wake of 14 tornadoes that hit North and Central Texas over the weekend.

Anne Chandler and Gary Chandler’s family say they lost nearly everything in the tornado that hit the Frost area in Navarro County, about 75 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

Two GoFundMe fundraisers, one for Gary Chandler and the other for Anne Chandler, aim to help the family get back on its feet.

The family’s home is gone. They lost their dog. There’s almost nothing left.

The Chandlers were away from home when the tornado hit, around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the GoFundMe. When they got back they found only a few things they could salvage.

Four tornadoes hit Navarro County, with wind speeds ranging from 75 mph to 110 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The worst of the 14 tornadoes that hit the area was an EF-2, causing damage between West and Penelope, according to the National Weather Service. That one had wind speeds around 115 mph.