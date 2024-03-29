Family searches for missing 12-year-old L.A. County girl

Authorities and loved ones are searching for a missing girl who disappeared in Los Angeles County.

The girl, who is at risk, was identified as Angel Marie Birchfield, 12, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Birchfield has been missing since March 26. She was last seen on the 14100 block of South Corday Avenue in Hawthorne at around 10 p.m.

The girl has health conditions that require medication, her family said.

Birchfield is described as a Black female standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 167 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is styled in box braids. She was last seen wearing a brown turtleneck sweater, black jeans, and pink and black Puma brand shoes.

She may be headed to Pasadena, Torrance, or Hawthorne, officials said.

Angel Marie Birchfield, 12, in a 2024 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Her loved ones have not heard from her since her disappearance and are concerned for her well-being. Her photo is being released in hopes someone may recognize her.

Anyone who may have spotted Birchfield or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s South L.A. Station at 310-820-6700.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.