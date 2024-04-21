Family searches for answers weeks after disappearance of Lucedale man

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) –Family, friends, and law enforcement are still looking for a missing man who hasn’t been seen for three weeks. Jason Craft was last seen on March 30th at his home in Lucedale.

“It really breaks my heart. And for my son’s sake, his nephew. I would love for them to be able to see him again and to get him the help that he needs,” said Jason Craft’s sister Shelby Rayborn. I spoke with her at her home in Baldwin County Sunday morning.

“Even if he is not still out there. We need to know for his daughter’s sake, for my parents. So for my own sake, just to have that closure, it is so important to know that, you know, either he is okay or that he is not. We need to know either way,” said Rayborn. Family members say this has happened before. The last time Jason Craft went missing, he was found two weeks later in Mobile. Right now, they don’t know where he could be.

Photos of Jason Craft (George County Sheriff’s Office).

“He went off on foot and we have no idea which direction he went if he went into the woods, if he went down the highway toward the casinos, we don’t know. We haven’t had any actual sightings that would point us in a direction of where he went,” said Rayborn.

Authorities say Craft was last seen at his home on Pleasant Hill Church Road in Lucedale on March 30th. The George County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been looking for him and posted about the case on April 2nd and again this past Thursday. They say he has a mental illness that affects his judgment and can lead to depression. Craft’s disappearance leaves unanswered questions for his family including his 9-year-old daughter.

“I would want to say that I love him so much and I hope he comes home. It’s crazy without him,” said daughter Ellie Craft. They hope more attention brings more leads and prompts people to search the wide, rural areas he may have roamed to.

“We also ask that anyone in the Basin and Barton area of Lucedale, Mississippi, search through properties, security cameras, trail cameras, and anything that may point to a clue that Jason had been there,” said Shelby Rayborn.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.