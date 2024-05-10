Family Service of Roanoke Valley hosting fourth annual Bike, Car, & Truck show

SALEM, Va. (WFXR)—Family Service of Roanoke Valley is hosting its fourth annual Bike, Car & Truck show at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, May 11.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature some of the best rides around the Roanoke Valley. Annually, the event attracts over 1,000 attendees with more than 100 motorcycles, cars, and trucks on display.

Along with the amazing vehicles, there will be delicious food and beverages, vendors, a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, and activities for kids.

Those still interested in displaying their vehicle or motorcycle can still register online. Along with entering the car show, those who are a part of the display will have the chance to win some exciting awards.

The fee to register your vehicle for the show is $30.

For more information on this event, the Family Service of Roanoke Valley’s website.

