Family reacts after charges not filed in Cheryl Coker homicide case

After more than 5 years, News Center 7 learned investigators asked prosecutors to approve charges in the homicide of a Riverside mother.

Now, the family is speaking out after the charges were never approved.

It all started in October 2018 when Coker disappeared after dropping her daughter off at school.

Four months later, Riverside police named her husband, Bill Coker, as a suspect.

Then in April 2020, a mushroom hunter found Cheryl’s remains in Greene County.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New developments in Cheryl Coker homicide case 4 years after remains found

Investigators say Cheryl died from“homicidal violence.”

To this day no one has been charged in her death.

The case set off intense local and national attention.

A mother dropped off her teenage daughter ... then simply disappeared.

Cheryl’s sister Margie Keenan spoke about police identifying Cheryl’s husband as a person of interest.

“I do believe that they got that right,” Kennan said.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was the only reporter to speak to Bill for a recorded interview in 2019.

In that interview, he said he didn’t kill Cheryl.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cheryl Coker homicide investigation remains open 4 years after disappearance

When Cheryl’s remains were found in 2020, Keenan said it helped provide some closure to the family.

“We were able to put her to rest, have a place to go, and visit,” Kennan said.

But she said the emotional pain continues, Kennan received a call on May 31 from the prosecutor’s office.

“They did not feel that they had enough, sufficient information,” Kennan said.

News Center 7 reached out to the prosecutor’s office who said, “Prosecutors did meet with law enforcement. At this time, there was insufficient evidence to support charges and it is our understanding that law enforcement is continuing to investigate this matter.”

Keenan said she does feel frustration but also wants to exercise patience.

“My hope is that nothing lasts forever, people eventually, maybe, get a conscience,” she said.







