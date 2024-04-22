Family mourns Wisconsin mother of 10 whose body was found in trunk

A family is mourning the loss of a Wisconsin mother of 10 whose killing was the result of domestic violence, according to police.

The homicide investigation started Wednesday morning in Milwaukee, when police found the body of 41-year-old Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart, inside the trunk of her vehicle.

The vehicle was found at about 10:30 a.m. that morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. Police took a 41-year-old man into custody in connection to the case.

Authorities haven’t named the man but family members said he was in a long-term relationship with the victim.

“This incident is Domestic Violence related,” police said in a statement to USA TODAY. “Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.”

Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart, a 41-year-old woman who was killed in April 2024.

Father called daughter’s husband looking for her to no avail

Tommy Jurnett is Jurnett-Stewart’s father and said he first learned his daughter was missing on April 14, when his grandson called to say Jurnett-Stewart hadn't come home.

Jurnett said he advised the 22-year-old to check in the following day. When his mother still wasn’t home, Jurnett told his grandson to call the police.

“This is going to be bad,” said Jurnett, a former police officer.

Once Jurnett's other daughter found out her sister was missing, she began sharing information online asking for help finding her. She let the public know to look for Jurnett-Stewart’s red vehicle.

By Tuesday, police were actively involved in the case, her father said. Jurnett-Stewart was a regional manager at Jersey Mike’s and her boss was alarmed when she was a no-call, no-show.

Police found her car Wednesday morning. Jurnett-Stewart’s body was inside the trunk.

Her father said police eventually told him they had taken someone into custody.

“I'm used to this kind of stuff but this is my daughter,” he told USA TODAY.

Jurnett recalls calling his daughter's husband while she was still missing and the man said he hadn’t seen Jurnett-Stewart. Eventually, the man stopped taking Jurnett's calls.

Loved ones remember daughter and mother of 10

Jurnett-Stewart’s father said she was born on a San Antonio U.S. Air Force Base. She was very energetic and a cheerleader in high school, he told USA TODAY on Monday morning. Her mother, Colette Lejon-Jurnett died in 2007, he said.

Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart at four years old trying to feed her father, Tommy Jurnett, an apple.

Jurnett-Stewart had 10 children altogether, including twins. She also has a son, Daniel, who passed away at about 11 months old.

Jurnett said he last saw his daughter on Thanksgiving when his family threw him a surprise birthday party.

He said Jurnett-Stewart will likely be buried in Milwaukee but the family will also host a ceremony to remember her in Tennessee, where they have lots of cousins she grew up with.

“They’re all in pain, hurt and teary-eyed,” he said, adding that it’s hard for them all.

Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart's children. The mother of 10 was killed in April 2024.

Her younger sister, Elizabeth Houston, said she was independent, determined and a wonderful mother.

Police have asked that anyone with information about Jurnett-Stewart’s death call (414) 935-7360 or (414) 224-8477.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart, slain mother of 10, remembered; man arrested