Family, friends remember teen killed in Pittsburgh mass shooting 2 years ago

A lantern release was held in honor of Matthew Steffy-Ross Sunday night two years after he was killed in a deadly mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood.

Steffy-Ross was killed alongside Jaiden Brown at a party at an AirBnB rental. They were both 17 years old.

Standing outside a senior high-rise building in Turtle Creek, family and community members lit lanterns and released them in memory of Steffy-Ross.

“Matthew was the brightest light there ever was and everyone standing here can attest to that fact,” said Bonnie McLain, Steffy-Ross’ great aunt. “He was kind. He was compassionate.”

McLain said her nephew would spend a lot of time with her at her apartment and others in the building.

“He knew a lot of the residents. They knew him,” she said. “He was kind. He helped them. He wouldn’t see you carry even a tiny bag anywhere.”

Phyllis Kenning, a family friend, said she and the teen were close.

“Matthew and I were buddies,” she said. “He was a very sweet, kind and loving person. He never wanted to hurt anybody anytime. We still love him.”

On Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, Steffy-Ross and Brown were shot and killed. The teens were at a packed party with more than 200 people inside an Airbnb on the city’s North Side. Nine other people were hurt in the shooting.

“The date, April 17 is the day that it actually happened, but the day that tears us apart is Easter Sunday,” McLain said.

Since then, no arrests have been made.

“I know how complicated this case was. Many people may not,” said McLain. “When you have 240 shell casings outside a place and multiple shooters everywhere and have to track them down...detectives have been keeping in touch with me.”

McLain wants to see immediate changes be made to Airbnb rentals in the city.

“Some things have got to happen to regulate these places because children died for Airbnb to make money,” McLain said.

A grand jury is still reviewing the criminal case.

