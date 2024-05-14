Family and friends honor memory of Westmoreland tornado victim Anna Miller

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The first Kansan to die in a tornado in years was laid to rest Tuesday in Wamego.

Many gathered to pay their respects to Anna Miller on May 14. She lost her life to the EF3 tornado that hit Westmoreland on April 30.

Miller was a prominent member of the community. She worked for the Pottawatomie County Health Department for 28 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be remembered as the life of the party.

27 News spoke with Clark Tanner, a family member, about the community support the family is receiving.

“Thank you to everyone that has really stepped up to the plate and said, you know, here we are at a time of mourning as a family, as a community,” Tanner said. “But so many people have come to love on us, and we’re thankful for that.”

Miller was the only one who lost her life in the tornado – but officials said three others were injured. More than 20 houses were damaged, along with five outbuildings and parts of an RV park.

