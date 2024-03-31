Family dog mauls 8-day-old infant, causing ‘severe head injuries’, Texas cops say

A newborn baby is hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by the family dog, Texas police say.

Officers responded to a call about a dog attack at home in Pasadena at 9:41 a.m. Saturday March 30, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

The family told officers their dog mauled the infant, who was just 8 days old.

Police did not say what may have caused the attack, but the baby “sustained severe head injuries,” and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway, police said.

“The family is cooperating with authorities, and Pasadena Animal Control Officers took control of the dog and safely relocated it to their facility, pending resolution of the incident,” according to police.

Pasadena is a suburb of Houston and a roughly 14-mile drive southeast of the city’s downtown.

Man enters wrong home, beats 80-year-old neighbor he thought was intruder, TX cops say

Man’s disturbing acts at grocery store lead to bestiality charges for wife, TX cops say

Mom accused of abusing 3-month-old daughter after twin sister’s death, Texas cops say

Son shoots 79-year-old dad to death during argument over injured dog, Texas cops say