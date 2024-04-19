Family of ARDOT worker killed shares his story, hopes to raise awareness and share message with drivers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The family of an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker who was hit & killed last year while on the job is speaking out and sharing his story in hopes of raising awareness.

ARDOT worker Timothy Harris Jr. was hit and killed last year while getting an object out of the road.

Sharon Polk, Harris’ mother, said his personality is one of many things she misses about her son.

“His laugh and he always had a big ol’ smile,” Polk said.

Timothy Harris Jr. worked for a little over a month for the Arkansas Department of Transportation. On May 8, 2023, he went out in his orange vest to get an object out of the way on Interstate 430. While crossing lanes of traffic on the way back to his truck, he was hit and killed.

His mother Polk shared what happened, hoping her story will keep another son safe, during Work Zone Awareness Week.

“The pain of losing a child, I would hate for someone to go working, and not make it back home,” Polk said.

ARDOT announced earlier this week that a memorial is being built for every worker killed while on the job, including Timothy.

“It makes me feel good because that means they’re acknowledging my son that he was working, as well as the other workers,” Polk said.

With a picture of him always close to her heart, Polk’s message to drivers everywhere: Keep your eyes on the road.

“Slow down, pay attention. If you have your phones, please put them down,” Polk said.

“On my son’s end I just want him to be remembered, because he was a hard worker, father, brother, just an all-out good person,” Polk said.

ARDOT unveiled new safety equipment this week, hoping to be able to provide the safest work environment possible. Harris’ family said this has changed their mindset every time they get behind the wheel, and they hope their story will change others for the better too.

