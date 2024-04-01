False shooting calls draw police responses to several local high schools

A false call about a potential active shooter at Kings Mountain High School drew a police response Monday morning.

In a Facebook post around 9:45 a.m., city officials confirmed they did not find a suspect and the situation was under control.

Officials said no students were at the school Monday due to spring break. Officers still checked the high school and cleared it.

It’s not clear if anyone will be arrested for the false call.

It was one of many schools in the Charlotte region to be hit with swatting calls on Monday, April 1. The Lincoln County sheriff confirmed officers were sent to East Lincoln High School to clear the building for what turned out to be a false call.

