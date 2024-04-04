Falling trees kill 1 in N.Y., 2 in Pennsylvania amid heavy rain, wind

A woman in New York and two people in Pennsylvania died Wednesday after trees fell onto their cars, as this week’s early spring storm continues to wreak havoc in the tri-state area.

According to North Castle, N.Y. police, a 2021 Toyota was crushed by a tree on Route 128 between School St. and Leisure Farm Dr. in Amnok around 5:30 p.m.

“Tragically, the operator, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was fatally injured as a result of this incident,” Police Chief Peter J. Simonsen said in a statement shared with the Daily News.

Police haven’t released any details about the victim, but WABC has identified her as 50-year-old Cathryn Tusiani.

Another fatal incident occurred in Collegeville, a suburb of Philadelphia, early Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say a tree tell on the car of a person stopped at a red light along Main St. and 9th Ave.

A witness called 911 around 1 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Public Safety Deputy Director of Public Safety Todd Stieritz told NBC Philadelphia. Firefighters reported to the scene a minute later and were able to free the victim from the crushed car just before 1:20 p.m.

“The fire department had the jaws of life and they were trying to cut her out of the car when I came out,” a witness told ABC Philadelphia.

The victim, who was later identified as 82-year-old Mary Baker, died from her injuries.

The third fatal incident happened just hours later.

Around 8:30 p.m., police in Aston Township, about 20 miles southwest of Philadelphia, announced the closure of a section of Pennell Road “due to a tree falling on a vehicle.”

The tree fell on a Chevrolet Cruze during Wednesday’s severe storm killing its driver and sole occupant.

The victim was later identified as 70-year-old Michael Kranyak, according to the Delaware County Daily Times. Local media reports show firefighters using a large crane to lift the tree.

According to a weather advisory update issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Thursday morning, the hazardous conditions should continue for most of the Northeast.

According to the agency, winter storm warnings remain in effect from eastern New York through Maine, while winter weather advisories are in effect for portions of northern Wisconsin and the Northeast — even though spring in the Northern Hemisphere officially started over two weeks ago.