Fall River teen to be charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Colus Jamal Mills-Good

FALL RIVER — A Fall River teen has been arrested and will be charged with murder in the shooting of Colus Jamal Mills-Good on Rock Street in Fall River March 14.

Amannie Chiclana, 19, of Fall River was arrested in Stoughton by the members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, State Police Detectives assigned to District Attorney Tom Quinn's office and Fall River Police. The defendant will be arraigned Friday morning in Fall River District Court on charges of murder and carrying an illegal firearm, according to a DA press release.

Jadyn Ortiz, 19, of Fall River, Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, of Fall River and Giovanni Nunes, 18, of Fall River have already charged with accessory to murder after the fact and are being held on bail.

A fourth suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred on Rock Street in front of the Abbey Grill in Fall River on Thursday, March 14 has been arrested and will be charged with murder.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney's office, Fall River Police, and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating the homicide, the DA's press release states. The investigation is being coordinated by Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan, who will also handle Friday's arraignment.

Fall River Police responded to the area of Rock and Franklin streets around 11:41 a.m. Thursday, March 19, for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Colus Jamal Mills-Good, 18, of Fall River, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River shooting fourth suspect arrested, to be charged with murder