Fall River area state lawmakers bringing home the bacon in earmarks

FALL RIVER — As the state legislature works to pass a new $58 billion fiscal year budget, state lawmakers, as they do every year, have put in earmarks for pet projects both in the public and private arenas.

The Boston Globe took a deep dive into those earmarks brought by state representatives and senators.

Here’s a look at what some of the local leaders submitted to bring home the bacon to the Fall River area, according to The Globe’s database it created.

State Senator Michael Rodrigues has earmarked a little more than $1 million that will benefit the communities in his district of Fall River, Freetown, Lakeville and Bristol County.

Battleship Cove gets earmark

Rodriques' earmarks include the Fall River Emergency Medical Services receiving $300,000, Freetown’s Crystal Springs School will benefit from $250,000, Battleship Cove will get $250,000 and the Veterans’ Association of Bristol County will get an earmark of $150,000.

The destroyer Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. sits in Battleship Cove alongside the submarine Lionfish and Battleship Massachusetts.

State Rep. Carole Fiola has the biggest batch of earmarks by local leaders at $1.9 million, with $1.66 million going to the non-profit Action for Boston Community Development.

Fiola, who has regularly championed family health care, said she co-sponsored the request with a Boston representative. The appropriation will not be coming to the South Coast, however.

“Because it has the family planning language,” said Fiola, who once worked a summer internship as a teenager at Reproductive Health Services at Citizens for Citizens' Family Planning.

Animal shelter and new explosive detection vehicle get earmarks

Fiola said she has several earmarks that will assist local community agencies, like $60,000 to the animal rescue organization, Forever Paws, which she called a “no brainer.”

“What I do over the course of the year is to keep my ears open as I’m all over the district. What are things, but for a budget, that people could really use,” said Fiola.

State Rep. Carole Fiola has earmarked $60,000 in the state budget for Forever Paws Animal Shelter. Seen in this 2021 Herald News file photo are Board of Directors Chairwoman Gail Furtado and shelter Director Arianna Silva.

The Fall River Fire Department has $50,000 that will be used to upgrade its radio transmission equipment; $40,000 for youth programs; $30,000 to the volunteer organization, Angels Anonymous organization, which among its services organizes a monthly food pantry and clean-up drives around Fall River.

Fiola has also earmarked $75,000 for the Fall River Police Department to purchase a K9 explosive detection vehicle.

State Rep. Patricial Haddad earmarked $600,000 to assist her district. Both Somerset and Swansea will each receive $200,000 for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades. The Friends of Jack Foundation, which provides services to children facing health issues, will receive $100,000

State Rep. Steven Howitt, submitted $120,000 in earmarks, with $100,000 going to Swansea to upgrade and repair the crossing at Sharps Lot Road and Lewin Brook.

State Rep. Paul Schmid, who is serving his last term this year and a is farmer from Westport, earmarked $150,000 for University of Massachusetts Amherst's’ Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment.

He’s also earmarked $50,000 for Westport schools.

With $125,000 in earmarks, State Rep. Alan Silvia has set aside $75,000 that will go toward Fall River’s six senior centers.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: State local lawmakers bringing home the bacon in earmarks