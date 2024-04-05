Fake officer lies about woman’s husband being killed in Walmart shooting, NC cops say

A man in a law enforcement uniform had a North Carolina woman convinced her husband had been killed at Walmart — until she was able to contact her husband, according to investigators in North Carolina.

He was very much alive.

Turns out the story and the officer were fake, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 5 news release.

The motive behind the bizarre scenario remains a mystery, but a search is ongoing for the suspect, officials said.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, in the Winsome Forest subdivision, about a 15-mile drive north from Greensboro.

“The female (said) that a man, dressed in uniform-style attire resembling a law enforcement officer, came to her door and told her he was there to report to her that her husband had been killed in a shooting at the ‘Madison Walmart.’ The man called her husband specifically by name,”the sheriff’s office said.

“Upset by the news, the resident phoned a friend. Confused and upset but still believing the man to be an actual law enforcement officer at the time, she told him her friend was on her way over. At this time, the man quickly left the area.”

The woman was “soon after” able to contact her husband and learned he was fine and nothing about the story was true, officials said.

Deputies are searching for a man “in his late 30s or early 40s, around 6 foot 3 inches tall, with a medium build and light-colored hair.”

He was seen driving a silver Dodge Charger that bore markings similar to a N.C. Highway Patrol vehicle, officials said.

Tips can be offered via Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683, officials said.

Rockingham County is along the Virginia state line.

