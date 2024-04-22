Fairhaven's top 20 highest paid employees in 2023. See who topped the list.

FAIRHAVEN - The list of Fairhaven's top 20 paid town employees for 2023 includes 13 police officers, four members of the fire dept., two school dept. members and the town administrator.

The numbers were taken from the Fairhaven Town Report.

The salaries listed reflect the employee's gross earnings for the calendar year.

Police, fire salaries include OT and other earnings

Police and fire dept. salaries include all overtime and other earnings - anything that would have been reported on an employee's W2 form, according to the Town Report.

In comparison, the top 20 list for 2022 included 11 police dept. members, five fire dept. members, two members of the school department, the town treasurer and the public works superintendent.

Members of the police dept. make up the 2023 list's top three, as well as four of the top five.

The range from highest to lowest in the Fairhaven 2023 top 20 is $215,160.83 to $141,716.17.

That compares with a highest to lowest of $189,309.62 to $130,065.20 in Fairhaven's 2022 top 20.

How Fairhaven compares with Dartmouth, Acushnet

The top 20 range from highest to lowest for Dartmouth town employees in 2023 was $196,506 to $134,601.28. It included 11 police officers, six members of the school dept., and three town-side employees including the town administrator.

The top 20 range from highest to lowest for Acushnet town employees in 2023 was $174,056.34 to $101,181.68, and the list included 10 members of the police dept., seven school officials, one member of the fire dept., the town administrator and the DPW director.

The full 2023 list of Fairhaven's top 20 includes:

1) Michael Botelho, $215,160.83, police (who has retired)

2) Michael Myers, $209,142.98, police chief

3) Kevin Swain, $194,729.89, police

4) Tara Kohler, $187,871.83, school superintendent

5) David Sobral, $182,898.31, police

6) Todd Correia, $179,319.72, fire chief

7) Zachary Viera, $177,538.55, police

8) Joy Nichols, $177,094.52, fire

9) Michael Bouvier Jr., $176,168.31, police

10) Daniel Dorgan, $174,500.68, police

11) Angeline Ellison, $174,130.52 town administrator

12) Andrew Dillon, $163,200.43, police

13) Paul Correia, $160,142.85, fire

14) Brian Riggs, $160,087.18, fire

15) Scott Coelho, $152,543.11, police

16) Matthew Botelho, $146,686.10, police

17) Mark Balestracci, $144,888.87, school administration

18) Kevin Kobza, $144,184.74, police

19) Timothy Souza, $141,881.37, police

20) Scott Gordon, $141,716.17, police

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Fairhaven's top 20 highest paid employees include 13 police officers