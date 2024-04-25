Fairfax County police investigating fatal crash in Burke

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Shiplett Blvd. in Burke. FCPD said it involved a motorcycle and a car.

The man who was driving the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash, according to FCPD.

Police shut down the intersection to investigate the crash and were asking drivers to use an alternate route.

