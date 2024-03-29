‘Failed to fire:’ Palatka man arrested on several charges including attempted murder

A 28-year-old man from Palatka was arrested by deputies on Thursday after authorities said he tried shooting a victim over a dispute about money.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call that a woman was being held against her will by Vincent Joseph Aviles.

When deputies arrived at a home on Delmont Drive, the victim told them she was hit and threatened over $500 that Aviles believed was in the house. She said at one point, the suspect choked her.

In a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, the victim said Aviles took a firearm that was in the home, pointed it, and attempted to fire a shot at the victim but the gun was unloaded.

“When the gun failed to fire, the victim said Aviles again attempted to choke her,” the sheriff’s office said. “To prevent the victim from leaving, Aviles took her car keys, cellphone, and credit cards.”

The victim said she hit the suspect with a lamp and was finally able to make contact with a family member.

During a search of Aviles, deputies found Xanax pills and a white powder that “presumptive” tested for “molly.”

Aviles was taken to jail and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted homicide, grand theft of a firearm, obstructing justice, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He is being held without bond.

