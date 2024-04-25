The Factory at Franklin to launch Wednesday farmers market this spring

The Franklin Farmers Market attracts a crowd to the Factory on Saturday mornings.

The Factory at Franklin is launching a new Wednesday farmers market this spring.

Though organizers have announced that they plan to host the market from 4-8 p.m., they have not yet decided on an inaugural date, but vendors applications are officially open.

The new market will be managed by Diane Kolopanas, who has 40 years of hospitality experience and is also the founder of 30A Farmers Markets, which owns and operates venues at several destinations in the Florida Panhandle including Rosemary Beach, Grand Boulevard at Sandestin and Palm Plaza in Niceville.

30A Farmers Markets feature a variety of fresh fish, vegetables and trinkets.

"We're excited for a supplemental weekday market that will give our locals and guests another opportunity to explore The Factory at Franklin and showcase various local vendors in the process,” said Bill Simmons, managing director of The Factory at Franklin. “It'll be a great opportunity to expand our hours via these types of partnerships."

Interested vendors should contact Kolopanas at 615-744 9184 or musiccityfarmersmarkets@gmail.com.

For more information about the new Wednesday market, visit factoryatfranklin.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The Factory at Franklin to launch Wednesday farmers market