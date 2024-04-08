Fact Check: That Pic of Greta Thunberg Detained by Cops Was Manipulated. Here's What Else We Learned

Claim:

A viral photograph in April 2024 accurately depicts environmental activist Greta Thunberg being arrested at a protest.

Rating:

Rating: Fake

Context:

The viral image was created by digitally manipulating a frame captured from a genuine video of Thunberg's arrest.

On April 6, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) user @OldRowSwig posted a supposed image of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg alongside American actress Sydney Sweeney. The tweet received more than 6 million views and 44,000 likes, as of this writing.

The next day, on April 7, X user @Big__TeeJ confirmed that the image of the 21-year-old activist had been "digitally manipulated to inflate the size of her breasts."

The original image was taken from real footage of Thunberg being dragged by police from a protest in which she and other activists blocked a main road in The Hague to protest against fossil-fuel subsidies.

Multiple news outlets, including Reuters, BBC, and The Associated Press reported on the incident. Multiple unaltered angles can be viewed in each of these videos. We therefore rate the claim about the viral pic as "Fake."

We've previously reported on other inaccurate claims regarding Thunberg, including that she called for "more sustainable" war tanks and weaponry and that she is a time traveler here to save the planet.

