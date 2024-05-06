Fact Check: Photos Purportedly Show Trump Supporters Wearing Diapers at Rallies. Here's What We Found

Claim:

Donald Trump supporters wore diapers at rallies in April and May 2024, holding signs that said "Real men wear diapers."

Rating:

Rating: Research In Progress

Context:

While the photographs and reports of said rallies appeared on several different outlets, we noticed they came from a single source. While we seek more details about the rallies, we rate the claim "Research in Progress."

In April and May 2024, reports circulated that supporters of 2024 Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump were gathering at rallies wearing diapers.

Several X users made posts with such pictures, and on April 24, 2024, the blog Dispatches from Trumpland posted photographs of one such rally, which reportedly took place in Pennsylvania. The same blog had another post about Trump and diapers on April 11.

According to the posts, Trump supporters began to appear at rallies donning diapers and holding signs that said "Real Men Wear Diapers." Some of them reportedly nicknamed the former president "Diaper Don," and one woman wore a sweater that said "Diapers Over Dems." We found some of the clothes they wore for sale, though we weren't able to establish when those designs were posted for purchase — it may have been after the purported trend went viral.

We noticed that the photographs that circulated all came from Dispatches from Trumpland, so we contacted the writers of the blog to ask for more details about the rallies. For this reason, we have rated the claim as "Research in Progress." We will update the story should they reply.

The Smell

It's unclear where this trend originated, but it appears the participants chose to embrace jokes and comments about Trump's smell and purported intestinal distress. Rumors about Trump's digestive problems, which allegedly necessitated diapers, have spread at least since he became president. For example, internet users speculated that he had a bowel movement during a 2019 meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Later, on Dec. 16, 2023, then-U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, posted on X about the former president's odor, writing that it was "something to behold":

I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor.



It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) December 16, 2023

Kinzinger went on to describe it a bit more specifically for MeidasTouch, a progressive media network. "Take armpits, ketchup, a butt and makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne," he said. "That's kind of that. I've been amazed that everybody is just kind of learning about this now."

Several days later, on Dec. 22, 2023, filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman posted a photo of Trump with a comment that "Apparently #TrumpSmells because he rarely changes his adult diapers!":

Apparently #TrumpSmells because he rarely changes his adult diapers! F*ck*ng gross!!! pic.twitter.com/trUNLtUnZE — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) December 22, 2023

Von Sh**zInPantz

This movement may have found new life with an April 22, 2024, X post by Michael Cohen, an attorney and former adviser to Trump who was a key player in the criminal trial against Trump over charges that he falsified business records in order to pay adult film actress Stormy Daniels hush money ahead of the 2016 election. Referencing long-standing rumors and alleged incidents, Cohen wrote:

Hey Von Sh**zInPantz…your attacks of me stink of desperation. We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defense.

Hey Von ShitzInPantz…your attacks of me stink of desperation. We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defense. pic.twitter.com/FVsWbRnNkB — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) April 22, 2024

The post came days after rumors emerged that the former president was passing gas in the courtroom.

Trump's attorney Todd Blanche read the post aloud in the courtroom to Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial, causing the court stenographer to commit Cohen's post to the record. Blanche was protesting the fact that while Trump was under a gag order, prosecution witnesses had no such limitations.

