Something Stinks: Why #TrumpSmells Is Trending On X

Former President Donald Trump is currently trending on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtag #TrumpSmells, along with the also trending, #TrumpStinks.

It seems as though the 77-year-old has some bad hygiene as Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican representative, allegedly told the public to "wear a mask" around the former President due to his distinct smell -- which he says is due to bad body odor.

“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor,” Kinzinger wrote on X earlier this week. “It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."

#TrumpSmells Trends On X

Days after Kinzinger's post went viral, the hashtag #TrumpSmells began trending and is now the number one topic on the social media platform, as people cannot stop talking about Trump's B.O. (#TrumpStinks is also trending.)

One user shared a series of photos showing people near Donald Trump who are seemingly in discomfort due to a nasty smell.

And one user shared the same photo of Mike Pence, seen with former President Donald Trump, writing, "Pence knows better than most."

Plus, a podcast with comedian Kathy Griffin that aired earlier this year is now being re-shared for the comments she made about Trump regarding his distinct smell.

She explained that the former president smelled “like body odor with kind of like scented makeup products.”

As one user wrote, "I can't believe we didn't see it before. Everyone tried to warn us that #TrumpSmells," as they shared a video of the Japanese Prime Minister shaking hands with Donald Trump.

While one user accused the President of sitting like he is "on the toilet."

"Given what we’ve been hearing about #trumpFunk lately…maybe, just maybe, Donald Trump always sits like he’s on a toilet is because he’s always literally s---ing in his pants. #trumpSmells," they wrote along with a series of photos.

Another had some fun with the trending hashtag, using a cartoon of Donald Trump in court, writing, "#TrumpSmells Odor in the Court. Odor in the Court."

The former President is currently on trial in a $250 million civil lawsuit as he was questioned for intentionally inflating his property and assets — in other words, committing fraud.

He, along with his sons, are accused of using "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth in order to get more favorable loan terms."

Plus, just days ago, the majority ruling came out banning Trump’s name to be on Colorado’s ballot. “A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the majority ruling read.

It continued, “Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

Donald Trump Accused Of Not Changing His 'Adult Diaper'

Others are claiming that the reason #TrumpSmells is trending is because "he doesn't change his adult diaper."

"Apparently #TrumpSmells because he rarely changes his adult diapers! F---ing gross!!!" one user wrote.

Another said, "#TrumpSmells like pig s---."

A spokesperson for former President Donald Trump commented on the recent claims from Adam Kinzinger, telling The Independent that “Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud. He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out.”