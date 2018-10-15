Facing doubts from women voters, Tennessee’s Phil Bredesen opens up about his wife's kidnapping

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — On a December morning nearly thirty years ago, Phil Bredesen had just gotten to work at his office in downtown Nashville when his phone rang. On the other end of the line was a police officer. The call was purposely vague — the officer didn’t want the businessman to panic — but something had happened to Bredesen’s wife, Andrea Conte, and he told him to come to the hospital right away.

“I thought she had been mugged,” Bredesen, the former Tennessee governor who is now running for U.S. Senate, recalled in an interview last week. But it turned out to be far more serious.

At the hospital, Bredesen found his wife bloody and beaten. That morning, as she arrived to open her gourmet cooking store, a man had approached her with a gun. When he tried to force her into his vehicle, which was parked next to hers, Conte, a diminutive 5 foot 1, screamed and fought back.

Headlines from the Tennessean about the 1988 attack. More

The attacker beat her on the head and face with the butt of the gun, breaking a cheekbone and opening a gash on her scalp, injuries that later required surgery. He broke her hand to force her to release her grip on the steering wheel and dragged her into his car, where the front door locks were taped shut. As he drove off, she was able to reach over and shut the engine, giving her enough time to dive into the backseat and out an unlocked side door, leaping out of the still-moving car and into the street.

Her assailant sped away — he was eventually arrested nine months later after he shot and killed a woman during another attempted kidnapping in Nashville. He received a life sentence for that murder and 32 years for the kidnapping and attempted murder of Conte. The man told police he had hoped to get a ransom from Bredesen, a multimillionaire former health care executive who was in the headlines at the time for his political aspirations.

Conte, an intensely private woman who has played a quiet role in her husband’s political career, told reporters afterward that she didn’t want the episode to define her life. Though she has given occasional interviews on the subject, primarily in connection with her subsequent work founding a victims’ rights organization, “You Have the Power,” those who know her say she prefers not to speak about the attack. (She declined to be interviewed for this story.) Likewise, her husband has spoken only sparingly about his wife’s experience during his subsequent political career, which includes two terms as mayor of Nashville and two terms in the governor’s office. Asked why, Bredesen replied, “It’s just kind of personal.”

A screengrab of Andrea Conte recounting her attack on PBS’s documentary series, “The Independent Lens.” More

But last week, Bredesen, a centrist Democrat who has strenuously avoided hot-button issues in favor of talking up his long history of working across the aisle on economic issues and other bipartisan projects, felt the need to say something personal. He has been facing attacks from his opponent, Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, over his handling of sexual harassment cases as governor, and disappointment from some of his female supporters after he said he would have voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. So Bredesen brought up his wife’s kidnapping and her work with female victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, explaining that protecting women was an issue that was very personal to him, contrary to what his opponent had argued.