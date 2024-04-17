FAA issues ground stop advisory for Alaska, Horizon airlines

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop advisory for Alaska Airlines this morning, but not for a reason you might think.

The ground stop was instituted at around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.

“Alaska Airlines asked the FAA to pause the airline’s mainline departures nationwide,” the FAA said in a statement.

KIRO 7 learned the stop was connected to a problem with a weight and balance system.

The statement from Alaska Airlines follows:

“This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance. A ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights was instituted at approximately 7:50am PT. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport. "