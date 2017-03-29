Eyewitnesses describe deadly airstrike in Iraqi neighborhood

MOSUL — In the West Emergency Hospital in Irbil, 30-year-old Lina described the sound and the smell after an airstrike hit a house in the west Mosul neighborhood of Jadida. “I heard the sound of fire, I could smell the burnt meat of people. The place got hotter and hotter — I just wanted to escape. I screamed for help,” she said.

The airstrike happened on March 17 during an intense battle between Islamic State snipers and Iraqi forces. Iraqi officials and eyewitnesses believe as many as 240 people were killed. Civil defense rescue workers say they’ve pulled at least 140 bodies from the rubble. Other humanitarian groups have cited numbers as high as 300, but no official tally has been offered.

Lina’s voice shook as she described the events to Yahoo News. She was in a house that was struck from the air, she estimated at around 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

“I was standing in front of the window, and the airstrike came toward me. I jumped into a hole [in the floor] to protect myself. All the glass struck me. I couldn’t see anything after that.”

Her face is marred with scratches, and her right eye is nearly sealed shut. “We were about 150 people in the house, I wasn’t alone. The house collapsed on the people and it became one floor. I realized I was injured; there was a lot of blood.”

Lina said it took four days for rescuers to get her out of Jadida and to a hospital. She lost her son and her husband. Her two other children have been taken to other hospitals. She doesn’t know their fate.

Lina tells about seeing an airstrike come for her and being buried in the rubble. (Photo: Ash Gallagher for Yahoo News)

The details about what actually happened at Jadida remain murky. While the United States military admitted carrying out an airstrike on March 17, the Iraqi military released a statement saying it called for one at 8:25 a.m., but not in the afternoon. It blamed the destruction and deaths on the detonation of ISIS explosives.

Journalists have been banned from the site since the weekend, and further investigation of the scene has not been possible. A military commander, not authorized to speak to the media, let it slip that the order to ban journalists came from the Iraqi prime minister. Yahoo News has not been able to independently verify the information.

But eyewitness accounts from the neighborhood confirm that the strike on the housing units took place in the afternoon, and they say the Iraqi military knew there were many civilians.

A man from the neighborhood, Ali, was at the hospital with his brother, who was suffering from injuries and awaiting surgery. He told Yahoo News his house was near the area where the strike hit and he saw Iraqi forces. “They were hiding in houses, about 30 meters away. They knew [we were there]. They were next to our neighborhood,” he said.

Ali also said there were only a few ISIS fighters moving in and out of the houses, and the snipers were on the rooftops. “There were a lot of foreign fighters with ISIS,” he said, “We realized that once the [foreign] fighters were killed, the others [Iraqi fighters] would run away.”

A 26-year-old father, Alla, was waiting at the hospital to see his surviving daughter. He lost his wife in the attack. His house was near the attack site. He said that two days before the attack, during heavy fighting, he used a phone that he hid from ISIS in his shoe to call for help. “I called an emergency number, there’s a number to call for help to the Iraqi forces, but no one came.”

A man is helped after identifying the body of a relative who died in a house that was destroyed during fights between Iraq security forces and the Islamic State. (Photo: Felipe Dana/AP)