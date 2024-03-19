Read the full story on Backfire News

Extreme Road Rage Driver Catapults Motorcyclist Off Bridge

34-year-old Nikesh Mistry from Milton Keynes has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for his aggressive actions, which led to a motorcyclist being thrown off a bridge. The incident, characterized by authorities as "extreme" road rage, occurred on November 19, 2022, near the Walton Roundabout in Milton Keynes.

Image Via Thames Valley Police

Mistry, driving a silver BMW, engaged in a dangerous altercation with a motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, following what police described as a "non-verbal exchange." The situation quickly escalated as Mistry attempted to force the motorcyclist off the road by swerving towards him. In a bid to avoid a collision, both parties ended up on the wrong side of the road.

Missing motorcyclist miraculously found in a ditch days after he went missing.

WARNING! This video is graphic and can be disturbing to some viewers!

The confrontation reached a critical point when Mistry trapped the motorcyclist between his vehicle and a metal barrier, causing a collision with an oncoming car. The impact sent the motorcyclist flying off the bridge and into the undergrowth below, resulting in serious injuries. He was subsequently airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for urgent medical attention. Additionally, the front seat passenger of the car involved in the collision also sustained serious injuries and required hospitalization.

Captured on shocking video footage, the collision and the subsequent airborne trajectory of the motorcyclist highlighted the severe consequences of Mistry's actions. In December of the same year, Mistry pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Aylesbury Crown Court handed down a sentence of four years and 10 months in prison. Furthermore, Mistry received a driving disqualification for the same duration and will be required to pass an extended re-test before he can regain his driving license.

Image Via Thames Valley Police

PC Phil McGlue of the Roads Policing Unit, the investigating officer, stated, "This case is an extreme example of road rage." He emphasized that Mistry's decision to respond with disproportionate violence turned a road disagreement into a grave assault. "Drivers who behave in such a manner will be rigorously investigated and held to account for their actions," McGlue added, underlining the consequences of such reckless behavior on public roads.