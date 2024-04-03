Extension of stadium sales tax fails for Chiefs, Royals in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County residents on Tuesday voted down the decision to extend the sales tax that would have helped pay for renovations at Arrowhead Stadium and a new downtown ballpark for the Royals.

The existing 3/8-cent sales tax has been paying for the upkeep at the Truman Sports Complex for more than 50 years.

Election results: Jackson County stadium sales tax headlines Kansas City-area races

Both teams signed leases last week to stay in Jackson County, though they were contingent on the sales tax extension passing.

Last month, Chiefs President Mark Donovan warned that the team could leave Arrowhead and Kansas City behind if Question 1 failed.

“We’re disappointed. We feel we’ve put forth the best offer for Jackson County. We were ready to extend the long standing partnership with the teams that have joined with this county,” Donavan said Tuesday night. “We will do and look to do what is in the best interest of our fans and our organization as we move forward.”

The current lease at the Truman Sports Complex lasts through Jan. 31, 2031, and the teams could extend their time there with two five-year terms.

Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman released a statement Tuesday night saying “We respect the voters of Jackson County and the results of the election today. We will take some time to reflect on and process the outcome and find a path forward that works for the Royals and our fans.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who endorsed the sales tax decision late last week, released a statement Tuesday night saying “The people of Kansas City and Jackson County love the Chiefs and the Royals. Today, they rejected plans and processes they found inadequate.”

“Over the months ahead, I look forward to working with the Chiefs and Royals to build a stronger, more open, and collaborative process that will ensure the teams, their events and investments remains in Kansas City for generations to come.”

KC Tenants released the following statement following the results Tuesday night:

“We love our city. Because of that love, we refuse to pay for our own displacement… The proposed sales tax to fund the stadium would cost our neighbors $50 million each year for 40 years… This is a regressive tax, a tax on the working class… John Sherman and the Royals ownership have withheld critical information from the public… They have made no substantial commitments to the community… KC Tenants has been invited to discuss the project, but we have refused to engage in negotiations while details of the deal remain inaccessible to the public. “Negotiations” without transparency are not negotiations at all; they are a sham… Vote for the future of Kansas City, and vote for the people who make this place great. Vote NO on April 2.”

The Royals plans to build a downtown ballpark in the East Crossroads have been met with significant public pushback, including from Jackson County Executive Frank White and KC Tenants.

Since releasing plans to move downtown, the club’s leadership hasn’t publicly said they would leave the city altogether if the vote failed.

White has been a vocal opponent of the Royals plans to go downtown, telling FOX4 last week it seemed like their plans are changing every other day.

He has said he’d be willing to explore a Chiefs only ballot question in August or November of this year “while the Royals finalize their planning.”

