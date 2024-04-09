What to expect in Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment proceedings

WASHINGTON – When the House sends its articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate Wednesday, Democrats plan to promptly dismiss the case.

Senate Republicans, however, say they won't let that happen quietly. A group of seven ultraconservative senators led by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, railed against the plan for nearly an hour on the Senate floor Monday evening, urging their colleagues to vote to hold a full impeachment trial – or face voters' wrath at the ballot box this fall.

"If you're so confident that the charges against Secretary Mayorkas are baseless, then why not hold a trial?" Lee said on the floor Sunday. "This is exactly what it looks like when someone is aware that there is a problem and wants to sweep the problem under the rug... You can't hide this."

The Senate has held a trial for every impeached official unless they died or left office before a trial could be held, Lee told USA TODAY ahead of the speeches. "Tabling it is not just a terrible idea, but it's counter-constitutional."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the third annual Axios What's Next Summit at the Planet Word Museum on March 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

The group also plans to throw up additional procedural roadblocks to dismissal. Those hurdles won't force their colleagues to allow a trial, but it could push them to take politically uncomfortable votes in a high-stakes election year.

Democrats narrowly control the chamber 51-49, which means they can dismiss the trial on their own if senators vote along party lines. Even if senators did choose to hold a trial, it is not likely to get the two-thirds majority vote needed to convict.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has repeatedly called it a "sham impeachment" that's "a new low for House Republicans."

"House Republicans failed to produce any evidence that Secretary Mayorkas has committed any crime," Schumer said earlier this year, and "failed to present any evidence of anything resembling an impeachable offense."

Why did the Republican-led House of Representatives impeach Mayorkas?

The Republican-led House voted to impeach Mayorkas in February by a count of 214-213, making him the second cabinet secretary in American history to be impeached (the first was nearly 150 years ago.) No Democrats supported the effort and a few Republicans also voted against it.

House Republicans argued that Mayorkas violated the constitution by deliberately refusing to enforce border security laws.

The impeachment inquiry in the House "demonstrated beyond any doubt that Secretary Mayorkas has willfully and systemically refused to comply with the laws of the United States, and breached the public trust," said House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., earlier this year.

But Democrats, some Republicans, constitutional law experts and former homeland security secretaries have contended that the effort uses the impeachment process – typically reserved for conduct considered high crimes and misdemeanors – to settle a policy disagreement, weakening a powerful Congressional tool.

"We've taken impeachment and we've made it a social media issue as opposed to a Constitutional one," Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told reporters shortly after announcing he would leave Congress early. "This place just keeps going down, and I don't need to spend my time here."

The debate has come amid surging migration to the southern border as people fleeing dangerous conditions and economic uncertainty in central and South America seek refuge in the United States. Immigration has become a top issue in the presidential election this fall. In January, immigration was the top problem cited by American voters in a Gallup poll. A February survey from the Pew Research Center found 80% of Americans feel the government is doing a bad job handling the number of migrants at the border.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., (C) speaks during a news conference with Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., (L) and Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., following a closed-door caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC.

What to expect in the Senate

House Speaker Mike Johnson will hold a ceremony on Wednesday to sign the articles of impeachment.

The impeachment articles will then be walked across the Capitol building to the Senate by the House impeachment managers, which include Green, Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Ben Cline, R-Va., Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., Michael Guest, R-Miss., Clay Higgins, R-La. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.

The articles will be read out loud. On Thursday, each senator will be sworn in as a juror in the trial.

Then Democratic leaders are expected to move to dismiss the trial, which would only require a majority vote to accomplish.

However, it's not clear exactly when that move will happen, or whether moderate members of each party might defect from their peers. Asked where they stand on dismissing the trial, multiple senators including Manchin, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, declined to say how they'd vote (though Manchin called the impeachment effort "pure crap" in February.)

The Senate could also choose to send the impeachment trial to a committee to prevent it from taking up valuable floor time, which would eventually go back to the full Senate to vote whether to convict.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What to expect in Homeland Security Mayorkas impeachment proceedings