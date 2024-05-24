Expect delay or use alternate route: KDOT Topeka roadwork update on US-75 at Kansas River

Drivers who cross the Kansas River in Topeka using the US-75 bridge may want to leave earlier or find another way.

"Motorists should plan for delays and use alternative routes, if possible," said a Kansas Department of Transportation news release on Thursday with an update on the project.

When will the US-75 road work be done?

The US-75 road construction has been affecting traffic since April.

It is expected to continue into October.

What is the roadwork on US-75?

Work started April 8, beginning first with northbound US-75 bridges north of the river over Lower Silver LakeRoad and the railroad tracks.

Additional road work has been ongoing in the area since then, and crews plan to start Tuesday on two southbound bridges. Those are the Westgate bridge over the Kansas River and the flyover bridge connecting southbound US-75 to eastbound I-70.

This Kansas Department of Transportation map shows where road work is about to start on southbound US-75 bridges over the Kansas River and to eastbound I-70. Related roadwork in the area started in April and is scheduled to continue into October.

When and where is affected by the Topeka-area roadwork?

Officials said traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area for the duration of the project, with the active work zone stretching from about US-24 down to I-70. The ramps on and off the highways are expected to remain open.

Work will take place during daylight hours on weekdays and possibly on Saturdays.

Who is doing the roadwork, and what's the cost?

Bettis Asphalt & Construction is the main contractor.

The projects cost about $2.9 million.

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: What to know on KDOT US-75 highway project over Kansas River in Topeka