Exeter to honor its Black Revolutionary War heroes with Heritage Trail marker

EXETER — A new pocket park honoring Exeter’s Black Revolutionary War soldiers, their families, and the community they lived in for over 100 years will be the site of a Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire commemorative marker.

The unveiling ceremony will be on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. This new pocket park will be located at 223 Water St. at the American flagpole, directly across from the American Independence Museum.

Exeter had the highest percentage of Black residents in N.H. in the first U.S. census, at nearly 5%. Close to a dozen Black Revolutionary War veterans made Exeter their home upon their return from the war. They raised families and have been a strong presence for nearly 60 years. The veterans got their military pensions in the building that is now the American Independence Museum. Black citizens attended integrated schools. One of these citizens, James M. Whitfield, became a nationally known Abolitionist poet. Several Black merchants lived above their downtown shops for two generations. Two merchants became quite wealthy. This historic community began to fade, however, as the Civil War neared.

The Black Heritage Trail and Exeter’s “pocket-park” committee invites you to witness what promises to be a moving acknowledgment of the town's history. Representatives from the Black Heritage Trail, the Exeter Select Board, and historian Barbara Rimkunas will give brief words. Representatives from many other local organizations will also be in attendance. This event is funded by the profits from RM Allen’s local mystery book series. Limited seating is available. Refreshments will follow the ceremony.

After the ceremony, attendees can tour the American Independence Museum’s Folsom Tavern in a special open house in honor of these dozen Black Revolutionary soldiers, including Jude Hall, whose name is engraved on their granite memorial staircase.

