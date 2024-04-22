Exclusive: 911 tapes reveal details of deadly roadside shootout that killed NC man

Five 911 calls detail the moments when a North Carolina man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire along the side off of S.C. 9 last year.

Scott Spivey, 33, of Tabor City was killed in the gunfire exchange on Sept. 9, 2023, on Camp Swamp Road in the Longs area, according to Horry County Police.

One of those calls appears to be from North Myrtle Beach business owner Weldon Boyd, who was identified as one of two alleged shooters in the incident. Boyd, operates Buoys on the Boulevard along South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach. The second shooter has not been officially named by police officials.

The calls were given to The Sun News as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

What 911 calls say

The first 911 call appears to come from Boyd, who identifies himself in a white Ram pickup truck, which matches one of the two vehicles in police reports.

The caller says, “I’ve got a guy pointing a gun at me driving. We’re armed as well. He keeps throwing the gun in our faces, acting like he’s about to shoot us. If he keeps this up, I am going to shoot him.”

The dispatcher asks the caller questions, including where they are located.

The caller says, “He’s trying to run from me now. We’re on Highway 9 headed toward Loris.”

The caller identifies the other man as driving a black Chevrolet truck with a North Carolina license plate, which is what Spivey was driving the day he died.

The caller again tells the dispatcher, “Listen, if he shoots at me, we’re going to put him down.”

The dispatcher asks the caller who is following who. The caller says that the black truck was following him, but now “we’re following him.”

The dispatcher never tells the caller to stop following the other vehicle. The caller then indicates the vehicles are turning onto Camp Swamp Road and that the other vehicle has stopped.

“We’re about to have a shootout,” the caller says. “This dude has a f****** gun. He’s got a f******* gun.”

Gunshots can then be heard on the call.

“Are you guys shooting?” the dispatcher says. “Hello? Hello?”

A few seconds later the caller, now upset, begins telling the dispatcher what happened. “Man, he might be dead. “We don’t know, man.”

There are believed to be at least five 911 calls made that day. Five were sent to The Sun News.

In another call, a witness tells the dispatcher that somebody was shot in the middle of the road. “Somebody just unloaded shots through his windshield and shot this guy.”

The caller goes on to say that the driver in the black truck got out and said, “Don’t follow me anymore.”

He said the guy in the white truck had his gun drawn and pointed and then when the guy in the black truck moved his gun, the “other guys unloaded.”

An earlier 911 call was from a woman who describes a man driving a black truck traveling on S.C. 9 toward Loris and waving a gun at vehicles, including hers. She is upset as she describes him waving the gun at her and swerving into the paths of vehicles. She tells the dispatcher that the held what looks like a small handgun out of his truck window.

What police say

Horry County Police announced earlier this month that they have closed the case and will not seek prosecution in the deadly shooting. The decision follows the state Attorney General Office’s report that it too has closed the case, concluding “insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.”

Horry Police has decided to close the case as an “exceptional clearance” with no prosecution, according to police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov by text. Police are using the little-known category of “exceptional clearance” which allows them to clear the case without actually arresting the suspects.

The state Attorney General’s Office reviewed the case and issued a letter dated April 3. The letter referenced Weldon Boyd as part of the review.

A police report said that the shooting happened on Camp Swamp Road near S.C. 9 in the Longs area. Spivey was shot about 5:50 p.m., according to an email from the Horry County Coroner’s Office Sept. 10. Spivey died on the scene.

The report showed that two other people were involved in the shooting that killed Spivey. It is not clear who fired their weapons and when.

Based on the police report, it appears that Spivey’s vehicle was in front of another vehicle when the shooting occurred at the intersection of Camp Swamp Road and S.C. 9.

A driver of a white Dodge TRX truck told police that “the guy in the black truck jumped out and started shooting at us and I shot back. I think he’s dead.” The driver said he still had his pistol on him. The officer retrieved it out of his holster, the report said. The passenger of the white truck stated his firearm was on the passenger seat, and the officer also retrieved it.

The driver’s side front door in the Black Chevy pickup was open and the driver was hunched over the center console of the truck, with his right arm hanging over the console into the rear passenger area, the report said. He had no movement. A black handgun with the slide locked back was just under his hand, the report said.

The police report did not say what led to the shooting.

The report says that there were multiple witnesses.