Ex-Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade: Fani Willis affair was ‘American as apple pie’

Ex-prosecutor Nathan Wade Monday defended himself over the affair with Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis that threatened to derail the Georgia RICO election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Breaking his silence over the affair, Wade insisted there was nothing particularly earth-shattering about the fact he bedded his boss even as they laid the legal groundwork for one of the four potential criminal trials that Trump is facing.

“Workplace romances are as American as apple pie,” Wade told ABC News in an interview that aired Monday. “It happens to everyone. But it happened to the two of us.”

Tiptoeing around his own alleged misconduct, Wade conceded that it was a shame the affair threw a monkey wrench in the effort to hold Trump accountable for alleged historic crimes.

“I regret that that private matter became the focal point of this very important prosecution,” Wade said. “I hate that my personal life has begun to overshadow the true issues in the case.”

Wade resigned from his post as the top lieutenant to Willis in March after Judge Scott McAfee effectively ordered either him or Willis to step aside.

Trump and his co-defendants sought to use the affair to undermine the legitimacy of the entire Trump prosecution, which they suggested Willis and Wade misused as a money-making exercise for themselves.

The couple went on romantic day trips together and vacation cruises, for which they claimed they split expenses, often using cash.

Willis and Wade claimed under oath they only started dating after Willis appointed him as the top prosecutor in the Trump case, although some witnesses suggested the funny business started earlier.

The affair led to a lengthy trial within a trial that significantly delayed the Georgia case. It could also give Trump grounds for appeal if he is convicted.

Willis says she still hopes to start the trial before the presidential election in the fall, but that seems unlikely. McAfee has not yet set a trial date.

The Georgia case is one of four criminal cases that Trump faces, including the Manhattan case stemming from hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

He is also facing a federal election interference case that is on hold pending a Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s claim of blanket presidential immunity as well as a federal trial on charges he took classified documents after leaving the White House.