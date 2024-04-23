Ex-Trump Attorney Explains How Trump Could 'Significantly' Up His Chances Of Conviction

Tim Parlatore, a former attorney for Donald Trump, said the ex-president would “significantly increase” his chances of a conviction if he decided to testify in his hush money trial.

Following jury selection last week, the trial got underway Monday with opening statements. Prosecutors allege Trump falsified business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in an effort to influence the outcome of that year’s election by suppressing her claims they had an affair.

Trump has suggested multiple times that he wants to testify during the trial.

“Do you think Trump ultimately testifies here?” Collins asked Parlatore Monday on CNN.

“I don’t think he should. Will he? Obviously, that’s his choice,” Parlatore said. “That’s a decision that really comes down to the wire, and based on how the trial has progressed up to that point, of, is it worth it? Is it worth taking the risk to have him testify? Or do they think that they’ve made their point without it.”

Asked how it would affect his chances of conviction, Parlatore said, “Oh, I think it would significantly increase.”

“Because if the jury disbelieves him on anything, however small, that’s something they’re going to hold against him and be much more likely to convict,” he said.

A panel of 12 jurors was seated last week following a lengthy selection process.

Parlatore resigned from Trump’s legal team in May 2023, citing infighting within its ranks.

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

