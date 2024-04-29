Ex-Super Bowl champ found with firearms and drugs assaults Charlotte officers during arrest: reports

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ex-Super Bowl champion Breshaud Breeland has been arrested again after being found with drugs and firearms, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 14000 block of Murfield Court for a call about drug activity.

Officials found illegal narcotics at the scene and when they tried to arrest Breeland, he resisted and “assaulted” officers, documents show.

Breeland was found with multiple items including containers of marijuana, a bag of mushrooms, five bottles of promethazine hydrochloride and three loaded firearms.

According to documents, two 18-year-old men received minor injuries from the incident. It is unknown if the officers involved were hurt.

Breeland has been charged with:

Possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule V controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule 1 controlled substance

2 counts of assault on a government official/employee

2 counts of injury to personal property

Resisting a public officer

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

He has not been given a bond amount yet. His next court appearance is Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m.

