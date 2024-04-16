Ex-Rock Hill officer joins three others in Republican York County sheriff 2024 race

A recently retired Rock Hill police lieutenant Monday joined three other candidates, including the current sheriff’s wife, in the Republican race for the top law enforcement job in York County.

With four candidates now on the ballot for York County Sheriff, the possibility of a runoff after the June 11 primary seems likely. The only way to avoid a runoff is for one candidate on June 11 to get more than 50% of the total votes cast, elections officials said.

Filing is open until Wednesday at noon. There remains a possibility that other candidates could enter an already crowded field.

In South Carolina, any registered voter can vote in one party’s primary in the county where they live. South Carolina voters do not register to vote as Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated, as voters do in North Carolina and some other states.

Any runoff would be June 25. The general election is Nov. 5.

Who is running so far for sheriff?

Retired Rock Hill police Lt. Tony Breeden, 55, filed as a Republican for sheriff on Monday. He left the Rock Hill Police Department in 2022 after more than 27 years of service. Breeden is a Marine Corps veteran.

“With humility and grace, I am here to officially announce my candidacy for sheriff of York County,” Breeden said Monday after filing.

Beth Bryant Tolson, the wife of current sheriff Kevin Tolson, is also a Republican candidate. She has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement, and is the daughter of former sheriff Bruce Bryant.

Two retired York County deputies with more than 25 years experience each, Chris Blevins and Heath Clevenger, filed for the seat last week.

Filings are public record and can be viewed at scvotes.gov under candidate tracking.

Why was filing reopened?

Republicans reopened filing because Republican Sheriff Kevin Tolson filed for the seat March 18, but withdrew from the race.

Kevin Tolson filed seeking re-election March 18, but withdrew when his wife filed and said he supported her candidacy. He told The Herald he is going to take a job with a national non-profit that assists first responders and law enforcement with mental health.

Beth Bryant Tolson filed as a Republican for the seat on the last day of filing on April 1. That left her as the one candidate, and South Carolina law allowed the party to reopen filing.

York County Republican Party leaders voted to reopen filing.

No Democrat or anyone from another party filed for sheriff during regular filing March 16 through April 1.

There is no limit to the number of Republican candidates who can file to run, provided they meet the legal qualifications for the office, York County Voter Registration and Elections director Alan Helms said.

About the sheriff’s job

The sheriff is paid an annual salary of $209,261. The sheriff runs the county jail and has more than 300 employees in law enforcement and detention.

The sheriff’s office has countywide jurisdiction, yet is separate from municipal police departments in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, York, Clover and Tega Cay. York County has almost 300,000 residents.

The sheriff must have at least five years of law enforcement experience to hold the office under state law. The sheriff that is elected in November will take office in early 2025.