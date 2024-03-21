Ex-RNC Chair Warns Why ‘All Hell’s About To Break Loose’ With Donald Trump Campaign

Michael Steele, a former chair of the Republican National Committee, on Wednesday issued a bleak prediction on what to expect from Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign amid reports that a cast of controversial figures is set to return to his fold.

Presumptive GOP nominee Trump is reportedly in talks with his 2016 campaign advisers Corey Lewandowski and Paul Manafort and longtime adviser Roger Stone to boost his 2024 campaign against President Joe Biden.

And Steele warned of what’s to come.

“All hell’s gonna break loose. This is all in,” Steele said on MSNBC.

Trump’s team “will be out and about enforcing a strategy that will take no prisoners and I don’t think people really appreciate exactly what we are going to be in for,” he added, warning of how they may use artificial intelligence to boost Trump’s election chances.

Roger Stone may be coming back into Donald Trump's orbit. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Steele saw the campaign as being “very difficult on the country because these folks are all about one thing and one thing only, Donald Trump’s absolute return to power.”

“It’s not about return to the presidency, people, it’s about his return to power,” he added. “Because the man has told us what he wants to do and everyone is still walking around, especially Democrats, with their heads someplace other than in this game.”

The 2024 election will boil down to “extremism versus freedom,” he said. “And Donald Trump has very clearly declared where he stands, and it’s not on the side of freedom.”

Watch the video here:

Related...