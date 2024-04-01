Ex-radio host Will Dance faces charges in Texas for allegedly shooting at law enforcement

Handcuffs sit on a table at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office South Precinct on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

A former Tallahassee radio personality was arrested in Armstrong County, Texas, after police say he shot at multiple law enforcement officers.

Will Dance, 50, who formerly hosted “The Will Dance Show” on then Freedom 93.3, was arrested March 27 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, Armstrong County Sheriff Melissa Anderson said in a social media post. He is being held in the Carson County Jail.

Deputies arrived at a hotel in Armstrong County on Wednesday morning "in reference to a suicidal subject," Anderson said.

"Assistance was requested and received from the Donley County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, and the Carson County Sheriff’s Office," she said. "During the encounter, the subject discharged his weapon multiple times, and officers returned fire."

No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Anderson said she turned the case over to the Texas Rangers because the incident involved multiple law enforcement agencies. Representatives from the Texas Rangers didn't respond to phone calls asking for further details about the shootout.

Dance, who most recently resided in Oklahoma according to public records, was well-known as a conservative and occasionally controversial radio personality in the area.

Originally from Fort Myers, he started his career as a detective at the Florida State University Police Department at the age of 20 and later as an investigator with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office. He worked as an EMT in Fort Myers and then started the West African anti-piracy company Sea Guard LLC before going into talk radio on "The Morning Show with Preston Scott" in 2012 and moving on to host his own show in February 2014 at 93.3.

In 2015, the radio host filed to run for Wakulla County sheriff against incumbent Charlie Creel, hoping to use his first responder background and radio show to change the perception of law enforcement and make improvements in the department.

He dropped out before the election and resigned from his talk show gig citing personal reasons in 2016 and moved from the area.

