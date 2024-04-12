Ex-Obama Adviser Spots Jared Kushner's Corruption 'Hiding In Plain Sight'

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes declared that Jared Kushner’s corruption isn’t subtle in nature after the New York Times reported this week that his $3 billion investment fund is almost entirely financed by foreign sources.

The Times previously reported that the firm of Donald Trump’s son-in-law received a $2 billion investment from a Saudi-backed private equity fund just six months after he left the Trump White House, where he served as a senior advisor to the former president.

“This is just putting a price tag on American foreign policy. This is a level of corruption that we’ve just never seen and it’s hiding in plain sight,” said Rhodes in an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner this week.

Wagner, earlier in the program, remarked that Kushner’s firm has been “entangled in foreign interests since its inception” and pointed to its involvement in hotel developments in Serbia and Albania.

She asked Rhodes how Kushner’s “entanglement” with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could compromise Trump’s foreign policy platform.

“I mean, look, this is not subtle corruption that we’re looking at. This is a guy, Jared Kushner, who had no expertise, no qualification whatsoever to be in the White House,” Rhodes said of Kushner, who worked as the chief executive of a real estate investment company before his time in the White House.

Rhodes continued, “While he was there, he made it his account to work in the Gulf Arab states. He basically helped lead the cover-up for MBS. Get him in from the cold after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.”

He added that the Saudis didn’t make a $2 billion investment because they trusted Kushner’s “expertise” on investing.

“They’re making an investment on what they think he can do for them if there is a second Trump term,” he said.

Rhodes also compared Kushner’s situation to the GOP’s impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, which centers on corruption allegations involving his son, Hunter Biden.

“And here we have the president’s son-in-law, who worked for the White House unlike Hunter Biden, who’s collected $2 billion, on the back end of his service. Now he’s got his father-in-law running for president of the United States,” he said. “This is not only unusual, this is unprecedented.”

