Ex-FBI director James Comey begs voters to re-elect Joe Biden: ‘You must vote for him!’

Former FBI director James Comey implored voters on Tuesday night to defeat Trump in November in order save the American rule of law.

"You cannot sit on the sideline. I don’t care how you feel about Joe Biden, you must vote for him," Comey said, "because the consequences on the other side are too severe."

The former FBI director had been asked about his feelings regarding the Trump hush money trial, which MSNBC host Alex Wagner argued was likely the only Trump case that will see a verdict before the 2024 election.

"As a former law enforcement guy how do you - are you frustrated by the way this is all unfolding?" she asked.

"Yes. But I also have found this trial to be a great civics lesson for the American people. It appears more are paying attention than I would have expected, and they’ve seen this is how it works," Comey said. "You may not lose supporters when you shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue, but you will be held accountable, and this is what accountability looks like. You have to sit at that table, no matter who you are, and shut up."

"The jury is what matters," he continued. "We will protect them at all costs. This is how it works and it’s a great lesson for the American people. The rule of law in this country, especially the court system, has passed its stress test, slow on the federal side, but this is a great example for our people."

Wagner went on to ask if there would be a stress test "unlike any other if Donald Trump is re-elected" and asked what Comey suspects the potential implications would be for the FBI.

"Oh, serious - and for the Justice Department and the FBI - because Trump is coming for those institutions. He knows their power and I think he has regrets that he didn’t work hard enough to corrupt them last time, so he’s coming for them and that’s a danger for all Americans," the former FBI director argued.

Former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 21, 2024.

He continued, suggesting how Trump would approach the institutions if given another chance at the presidency.

"He’s going to put people in positions in those organizations. He didn’t have all-stars the last time. He’ll have the bottom of the barrel this time but people who will want to do his will, and that should worry every American," he said. "This election matters because of a reason like that. People have to participate."





