Ex-Aide Reveals What Trump's Birthday Message To Melania Trump Was Really All About

Donald Trump wished his wife Melania Trump a happy 54th birthday from outside the courthouse where his hush money trial is taking place — but ex-Melania Trump aide Stephenie Grisham said the message wasn’t really about their relationship.

Melania Trump would have “rolled her eyes” at her husband’s Friday stunt, Grisham told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

It was just a “performance for voters” and a bid to appeal to suburban women and independents, Grisham suggested, noting how during her time working for Melania Trump they had talked about how “they actually weren’t really birthday people, like that wasn’t a big deal to either of them.”

“It had nothing to do with her” and it was “just typical, selfish Donald Trump,” she added.

Grisham earlier called Trump’s comments “so beyond inappropriate” because he made them “on the way into a trial where they are talking about alleged affairs, not one but two, that he had.”

Trump is accused of falsifying business documents to conceal a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels, allegedly made during the final days of the 2016 election, so that she would keep quiet about an alleged affair.

Grisham, who served as Melania Trump’s chief of staff before becoming the Trump White House press secretary and communications director, suggested Melania Trump will not be happy about the details emerging in the case.

But “make no mistake,” she added, “she’s not sitting at home crying about this.” Watch the full interview here:

Related...