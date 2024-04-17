Ex-Aide Reveals What Donald Trump Really Fears In Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump will be more worried about his wife Melania Trump’s reaction to details that emerge in his hush money trial than the criminal case itself, per a former Trump White House official.

The trial that began Monday is “not a case that keeps him up at night,” former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed on Tuesday’s episode of “The View.”

Instead, “what worries him about this case is, frankly, I think, how his wife may respond to things that come out in testimony,” she added. “There’s a personal element.”

The trial centers on accusations, which Trump denies, that he paid off porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair amid fears it could destroy his campaign.

Griffin’s comments echoed those of fellow former Trump White House communication director Stephanie Grisham, who at the weekend said Trump “fears” the former first lady.

Later during the discussion on Trump’s trial, Griffin expressed her frustration with Republicans for sticking with the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS for 2024.

The “whole campaign” will be “courtrooms, occasionally traveling” but “not talking about issues voters care about.”

It’s “such a disservice to the American public,” she added.

