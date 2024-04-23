Evergreen man charged with assault on a peace officer

Apr. 23—An Evergreen man picked up a fourth active felony case in Flathead County District Court after allegedly threatening deputies with a knife during an April 17 disturbance call.

Jacob Willis Uhde, 25, is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson on May 16 for his arraignment on a single count of assault on a peace officer. He remains in the county jail with bail set at $232,000.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office crossed paths with Uhde after responding to reports that he was breaking objects at his ex-girlfriend's house and refusing to leave, according to court documents. The victim later told deputies that Uhde, aware that authorities were en route, had armed himself with a knife.

Arriving deputies found Uhde standing in the doorway of a bedroom in the home. Asked if he had a weapon, Uhde pulled out a knife, court documents said.

"Yeah I do," he allegedly said. "You're going to have to kill me."

Uhde, who had what authorities described in court documents as a "highly agitated facial expression," allegedly ignored orders to drop the blade. Deputies, who knew Uhde from previous run-ins, drew their guns, worried that the 25-year-old would rush them, court documents said.

When Uhde allegedly began yelling at them to shoot him, deputies deployed a Taser. Though Uhde dropped to the floor, he continued to ignore commands, according to court documents.

After securing Uhde, deputies located and retrieved the knife, placing it into evidence.

Uhde had pleaded guilty to a felony count of burglary just days prior in one of several ongoing cases in district court.

In that case, prosecutors accused Uhde of breaking down the door of a Shady Lane home on March 7 and attacking several people inside.

Uhde had reached a plea deal with prosecutors April 11 that would have wrapped up the burglary case and two others that included theft and strangulation charges. Prosecutors have reopened all three since his arrest on the assault on a peace officer charge.

Assault on a peace officer is punishable by between two and 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins